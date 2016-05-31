loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4X4 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4X4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12800 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, Keyless start, DAB radio, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated seats, 7 Seats, Cruise control, Power boot, 7 seats,, 7 seats, Fuji White exterior paintwork with a Black leather interior, 18'' alloys, Electric folding wing mirrors, Heated windscreen, Parking sensors, Terrain response, Hill descent control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Dual zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, AUX input, Automatic lights, Paddle shift, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Sat Nav, Warranty until September 2018, Please call us for a video presentation of the car, REF:15452, Pictures show car with optional 22'' alloys starting from 3,000 pounds, Standard wheels are shown in the 20th picture, 27,590

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415952
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12800 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£27,590

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

