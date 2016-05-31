LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 38091 Engine Size: Ext Color: Firenze Red
Land Rover Discovery Sport Finished in Firenze Red Specification Includes Part-Leather, Ebony, 5+2 seating, Satellite navigation system, Fixed panoramic roof, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front parking aid with front visual display, Terrain Response system, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake
Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017