LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 38091 Engine Size: Ext Color: Firenze Red

Land Rover Discovery Sport Finished in Firenze Red Specification Includes Part-Leather, Ebony, 5+2 seating, Satellite navigation system, Fixed panoramic roof, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front parking aid with front visual display, Terrain Response system, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake

  • Ad ID
    416038
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    38091 mi
  • Doors
    5
