LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 5373 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLUE
5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Privacy glass, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Land Rover Lewes
Lewes, BN72DN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017