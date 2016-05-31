loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 500 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLUE

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Digital radio (DAB), 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fender power vents - 'Dark Atlas', Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Front parking aid, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated front seats, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Land Rover enhanced sound system: 190W, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Dark Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear centre armrest, Tailgate finisher - 'Narvik Black', Tow eye covers - 'Dark Techno Silver'

  • Ad ID
    416000
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£34,995

Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

