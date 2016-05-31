loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13205 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREEN

5+2 seating, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Push-button start, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    413836
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13205 mi
  • Doors
    5
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

