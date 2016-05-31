LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 14757 Engine Size: 2 Ext Color: White
Yulong White, Leather, Ebony 'Windsor', 18'' alloy wheels, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Enhanced Sound System, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Lane Departure Warning, Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Tinted glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Efficient Driveline, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Memory mirrors, Rear parking aid, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, 7 seat configuration, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Satellite navigation system, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, InControl Apps, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Tail lights (4-pocket), Tailgate finisher - 'Atlas', 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp levelling, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, SOS Assistance Call, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Vehicle tilt sensor, Body-coloured power washer jets, Double locking, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system. BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 32,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017