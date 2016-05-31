LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12694 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
Leather, Ebony, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 12-way Electric Front Seats with Memory, Heated and cooled front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Navigation system, Powered gesture tailgate, Twin USB sockets: second row, Two-zone climate control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Parking aid
Sturgess Land Rover
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017