LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3299 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Red
Firenze Red, Leather, Ivory 'Windsor' seats, Ivory/Ebony colourway, 20'' alloy wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Lane Departure Warning, Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Tinted glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Efficient Driveline, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Memory mirrors, Rear parking aid, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, 7 seat configuration, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electric memory seats, Heated front windscreen, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, InControl Apps, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Atlas', 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, SOS Assistance Call, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 9-speed automatic transmission, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 36,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017