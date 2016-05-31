LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13655 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: RED
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Parallel Parking, Perpendicular Park Assist, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated steering wheel, 5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Pedestrian Protection System, Two-zone climate control, USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Loadspace stowage rails
Land Rover Basingstoke
Basingstoke, RG216YH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017