LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 500 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY
5+2 seating, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless entry, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Carpet mats, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fender power vents - 'Atlas', Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated front seats, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Perforated grained leather seats, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Rear centre armrest, Tailgate finisher - 'Narvik Black', Tow eye covers - 'White Silver'
Advantage Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017