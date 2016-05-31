LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3585 Engine Size: Ext Color: Carpathian Grey
Land Rover Discovery Sport Finished in Carpathian Grey Specification Includes Leather, Cirrus 'Windsor' seats/Ebony detail, Cirrus/Lunar colourway, 5+2 seating, Entertainment Pack, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Rubber mat set, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Service Plan, Keyless entry, Mudflaps, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Contrast roof - Black, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors
Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017