LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Black Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4411 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone
Leather, Ebony, 5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Leather steering wheel, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017