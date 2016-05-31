loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14790 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone

Accessories

Part-Leather, Ebony, 5+2 seating, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Colour navigation system, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power-assisted steering, 20'' 'Stormer' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Loadspace cover, Anti-lock braking system, Cruise control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Ambience lighting, Front parking aid with front visual display, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419019
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14790 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£29,990

Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!