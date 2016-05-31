loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4998 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Corris Grey, Leather, Ebony grained, 20'' alloy wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Contrast roof - Black, Electric heated door mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambient interior lighting, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Black Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, 7 seat configuration, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Efficient Driveline, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, Heated front seats, Keyless entry, Power seats - driver 6-way adjust, Power seats - passenger 6-way adjust, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Black', 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, SOS Assistance Call, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 9-speed automatic transmission, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 34,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411385
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4998 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

