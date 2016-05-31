loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18987 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

PAS, 8' colour display screen, InControl touch navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony Partial leather interior. Fitted with essential equipment including front and rear parking aid.

  • Ad ID
    411258
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18987 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

