LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 500 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE

Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking aid, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,A great looking ex demonstrator finished in Fuji White with an Ebony partial leather interior, coming with a great selection of equipment including an enhanced sound system.

  • Ad ID
    403019
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£31,000

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

