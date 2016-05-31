LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr - Panoramic roof + Priv

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr - Panoramic roof + Priv Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 11728 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLUE
Cruise control + speed limiter, Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Traffic sign recognition, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 1x USB charging point in 3rd row, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,A Stunning Discovery Sport in Loire Blue with an Ebony Black Leather Interior. Call us for full details.
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017