LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr - Panoramic roof + Priv

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr - Panoramic roof + Priv Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 11728 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLUE

Cruise control + speed limiter, Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Traffic sign recognition, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 1x USB charging point in 3rd row, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,A Stunning Discovery Sport in Loire Blue with an Ebony Black Leather Interior. Call us for full details.

  • Ad ID
    401503
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    11728 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£33,000

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

