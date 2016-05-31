LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18788 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Traffic sign recognition, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 1x USB charging point in 3rd row, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,This Discovery sport here is finished in Loire Blue with an Ebony Windsor Leather seats.
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017