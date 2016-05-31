loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18788 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Accessories

Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Traffic sign recognition, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 1x USB charging point in 3rd row, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,This Discovery sport here is finished in Loire Blue with an Ebony Windsor Leather seats.

  • Ad ID
    413391
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18788 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£34,000

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

