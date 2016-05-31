loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Si4 (240hp) SE Tech Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Si4 (240hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 500 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Leather, Ebony, 19'' Alloy Wheels, 5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, Heated front seats, Meridian sound system: 380W, Navigation system, Powered gesture tailgate, Twin USB sockets: second row, Two-zone climate control, Xenon Pack, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Roof rails - Black, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414966
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    500 mi
  • Doors
    5
£34,950

Sturgess Land Rover
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

