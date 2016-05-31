loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 SD4 240 HSE Black 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 SD4 240 HSE Black 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 128 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER

PAS, 8' colour display screen, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Finished in Silicon Silver, This stunning Discovery SPORT with low mileage is Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!

  • Ad ID
    404118
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    128 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£46,000

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

