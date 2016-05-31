loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SDV6 SE TECH Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: SDV6 SE TECH Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Rear Parking Sensor Heated Front Windscreen Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Cupholders Solid Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410132
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£34,990

Beadles Land Rover Southend
SS95NG
United Kingdom

