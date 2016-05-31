loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SDV6 HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: SDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 61079 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

2014 DISCOVERY SDV6 HSE AUTO,Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Phone kit, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, Reverse Camera, Traction Control, Alarm, Electric Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Covered loadspace, Electric Windows, Heated Seats,

  • Ad ID
    406058
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    61079 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
