LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SDV6 HSE 2014

A wonderful example of the Discovery 4 finished in kaikoura stone with black Windsor leather throughout and complimented by piano black trim. 1 Owner from new with full Land Rover service history. Satellite navigation, reversing camera, triple sunroof, xenon automatic headlights, meridian sound, USB, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights, Spare Wheel Alloy Full Size, Front Centre Console Cooled Cubby Box, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Satellite navigation, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Air conditioning, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Parking aid, Sunroof, Traction control, Remote central locking, Power steering, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Radio. 7 seats, Kaikoura stone, 20 INCH WHEELS. Viewing strictly by appointment., FOR MORE LOW MILEAGE VEHICLES VISIT WWW.AXLR8CARS.CO.UK OR CALL 01892 544446,
North Farm Road, Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN2 3DR, Kent
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017