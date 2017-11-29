loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY LANDMARK TD5 2004

car description

11 SERVICES, BLACK LEATHER, 7 SEATS, HEATED SEATS, WILL COME WITH 12 MONTHS MOT ON PURCHASE, 2 KEYS, UNMARKED ALLOY WHEELS, Upgrades - Heated Front Seats, Metallic Paint, Last serviced at 76,944 miles, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Sunroof Electric, Air-Conditioning, Parking Aid (Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (18in), Alarm, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air Bag Driver, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Leather seats, Parking aid, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Rear Step, Remote central locking, Roof Rails. 7 seats, Gold.;;FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1974, OTHER DISCOVERY TD5s AVAILABLE.;;For more information, to check availability or to arrange a viewing please call 07973 321469.;;Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 6,995

Accessories

7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Cassette Player CD Autochanger Central Locking Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Heated Seats HPI Clear Power Assisted Steering Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Tow Bar with Electrics

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410320
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    29/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Gold
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    LANDMARK TD5
£6,995

Central Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield
Mansfield, NG20 8BA, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

