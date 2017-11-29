LAND ROVER DISCOVERY LANDMARK TD5 2004

car description

11 SERVICES, BLACK LEATHER, 7 SEATS, HEATED SEATS, WILL COME WITH 12 MONTHS MOT ON PURCHASE, 2 KEYS, UNMARKED ALLOY WHEELS, Upgrades - Heated Front Seats, Metallic Paint, Last serviced at 76,944 miles, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Sunroof Electric, Air-Conditioning, Parking Aid (Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (18in), Alarm, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air Bag Driver, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Leather seats, Parking aid, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Rear Step, Remote central locking, Roof Rails. 7 seats, Gold.;;FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1974, OTHER DISCOVERY TD5s AVAILABLE.;;For more information, to check availability or to arrange a viewing please call 07973 321469.;;Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 6,995