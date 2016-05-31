loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Diesel ,Variant: 3.0SD V6 Panel Van Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0SD V6 Panel Van finished in orkney grey metallic with black leather interior Specification includes Inclination Sensor Alarm, Inclination Sensor Alarm, 19 Inch 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Automatic Climate Control, Computer, Cruise Control, Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Heated Front Seats, Power Steering, Rear Wash Wipe, Rev Counter, Split Rear Seat, Sunroof, Trip Computer, Tinted Glass, Engine Immobiliser, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Wash, Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Roof Rails, Air Conditioning, Heated Windscreen, 20Inch 10 - Split -Spoke Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Automatic Climate Control, Computer, Cruise Control, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Heated Front Seats, Power Steering, Rear Wash Wipe, Rev Counter, Split Rear Seat, Sunroof, Trip Computer and Driver Air Bag.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421259
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Registration no.
    SR13EKN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    53093 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£24,995

300 Strathtay Road,Perth ,
PH1 2JU
United Kingdom

