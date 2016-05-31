loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Rear view camera, Roof rails, 19'' 7 spoke Alloy Wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Electric seat and armrest Pack, Hi-line audio system, 'Brunel' front grille, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Land Rover sound system: 80W, Misfuel protection device, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421219
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HJ64TTO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    33590 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£32,989

Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!