Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:4 SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE
Bi-xenon headlights, Privacy glass, Roof rails, Variant: Discovery SDV6 (high power) HSE, 19'' 7 spoke Alloy Wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Hi-line audio system, Park heating, Premium leather seats, Tow Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Convenience Pack, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium Leather Pack, Rear view camera, Steering wheel audio system controls, USB double and touchscreen iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), 7 Seat Pack, Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Roof rails - Black, Terrain Response system
Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017