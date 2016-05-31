loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery

Map

car description

Variant name:4 SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Privacy glass, 19'' 7 spoke Alloy Wheels, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Park distance control (PDC), Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Hi-line audio system, Park heating, 'Say What You See' voice control, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Convenience Pack, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium Leather Pack, Steering wheel audio system controls, USB double and touchscreen iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), 7 Seat Pack, Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Leather steering wheel, Roof rails - Black, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418130
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SW13UPP
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    57589 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£27,950

Moycroft Industrial Estate,Elgin,
IV30 1XZ
United Kingdom

