loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE

Accessories

Front fog lamps, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 5 spoke Shadow Chrome Alloy Wheels, Heated steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Bright Pack, Leather steering wheel, Mudflaps, Park heating, Roof rails - Extended, 'Say What You See' voice control, 7 seat configuration, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Convenience Pack, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium Leather Pack, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Roof rails, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB double and touchscreen iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Twin-speed low range transfer box

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418113
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    P50WTC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    36704 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£33,989

Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!