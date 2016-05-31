loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery

Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 GRAPHITE ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Graphite

Accessories

Leather, Ebony, 7 seat configuration, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Keyless entry, Bright Pack, Roof rails - Black, Side steps, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417022
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    AF16VSN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    16320 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£36,950

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!