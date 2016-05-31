Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:SDV6 GRAPHITE ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Graphite
Leather, Ebony, 7 seat configuration, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Keyless entry, Bright Pack, Roof rails - Black, Side steps, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017