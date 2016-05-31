loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery

Variant name:SDV6 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury

Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Front fog lamps, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Roof rail extensions, Surround Camera System, 20'' 5 spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Black Pack, Towing Pack, Bright Pack, 7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Roof rails, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8-speed automatic transmission, Digital TV receiver, Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Perforated leather steering wheel, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    416999
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    VE65WKF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    13650 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£45,989

Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom

