Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:4 SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 4 SDV6 HSE Full Land Rover History. 7 Seats . Good Value Discovery with all the important features and a fantastic Service History, Quality Pirelli P Zero tyres all round. Spec includes Triple Sunroof, Reversing Camera, Heated Seats on Front & Middle Rows, Heated Front and Rear Screens, Power Folding Mirrors, Memory Seats . Clean and Tidy inside and out with 12 months Autotrust Warranty. Part Exchange welcome and Finance available subject to status.
Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Front parking sensor,Heated front seat,Navigation system,PAS,Rear wiper,Rear parking sensor,Service indicator,Steering wheel mounted controls,Trip computer,Auxiliary input socket,Audio remote control,Digital radio,DVD,Media storage,Radio/CD,USB/iPod interface,Body coloured bumpers,Electric door mirrors,Electric sunroof,Fixed panoramic glass roof,Front fog lights,Full size spare wheel,Headlight washers,Heated door mirrors,Roof rails,Xenon headlights,Climate control,Electrically adjustable drivers seat,Electrically adjustable passenger seat,Folding rear seats,Front armrest,Front electric windows,Height adjustable drivers seat,Front head restraints,Rear armrest,Rear electric windows,Rear headrests,Steering wheel rake adjustment,Steering wheel reach adjustment,Alarm,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Leather seat trim,Alloy wheels,Spare wheel,3x3 point rear seat belts,ABS,Curtain airbags,Drivers airbag,Isofix child seat anchor points,Side airbags,Rear airbags,Passenger airbag,Traction control
1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017