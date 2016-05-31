Variant name:Diesel Sw HSE Luxury ,Derivative:HSE Luxury ,Variant: 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front camera system, Gesture tailgate, InControl Touch pro navigation, PAS, Service interval indicator, Speed limiter, Surround camera system, Traffic sign recognition, Trip computer, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, 2 USB charging points in 3rd row, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, Meridian surround sound system with 16 speakers + subwoofer, radio/CD/DVD and voice recognition, Rear seat entertainment, Steering wheel mounted controls, USB/iPod connection, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights with follow me home lights, Bright sill plates, Chrome door handles, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated washer jets, Heated windscreen, High beam assistant, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear electric windows, Signature Hi-line tail lights, 16 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats with memory, 4 zone climate control, 60/40 Split fold rear seat/load through facility, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Door bins, Electric 3rd row seats, Electric adjustable steering column, Electric front headrests, Fascia storage compartment, Front armrest, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Front winged headrests, Heated steering wheel, Intellignet power seat folding, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Loadspace cover, Rear headrests, Row 3 reading lights, Shopping hook, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Twin front cupholders, Upper glovebox, Windsor leather upholstery, Extended leather pack - Discovery, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS, Autonomous emergency braking, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Anti theft alarm system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking, Electronic air suspension
Land Rover House,Melton Mowbray,Leicester Road
LE13 0DA
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017