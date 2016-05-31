Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:SD4 SE ,Derivative:MK5 (L462) ,Variant: Discovery 2.0 SD4 (240hp) SE
Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Heated front seats, Service Plan, Side steps, Advanced alarm system, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), InControl Pro Services and Wi-Fi hotspot, Lane Departure Warning, Perimetric protection (alarm), Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, 12-way (10-way Electric) Front Seats, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, LED headlights with signature DRL, Powered inner tailgate, Premium leather multi-function steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Terrain Response: 5-mode, Third row ISOFIX, Third row seats, Twin USB sockets: second row, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Gloss Black tailgate finisher, Loadspace cover, Rollover deployment of restraints, Single 12V auxiliary charging point (upper glove box), Tow eye covers - 'Dark Techno Silver', Twin-speed transfer box, Upper secondary glove box, Land Rover enhanced sound system: 250W, 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Dark Atlas' fender vent ingots with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Dark Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround
Oct 31, 2017