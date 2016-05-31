Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:SD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK5 (L462) ,Variant: Discovery 2.0 SD4 (240hp) HSE
Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front and rear seats, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Meridian sound system: 380W, Service Plan, Three-zone climate control, Side steps, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Electronic air suspension, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Rear view camera, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 'Nimbus' headlining, 10 inch Touchscreen, 16-way Electric Front Seats, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, LED headlights with signature DRL, Power adjustable steering column, Powered gesture tailgate, Powered inner tailgate, Powered third row seats, Rear parking aid, Two-zone climate control, 'Atlas' fender vent ingots with 'Narvik Black' surround, Daytime running lights, Door puddle lights, Electronic centre differential, Gloss Black tailgate finisher, Mudflaps, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Advanced alarm system, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Perimetric protection (alarm), Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Audible seatbelt warning, Driver Condition Monitor, Electrically reclining rear seats, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated rear window/wash/wipe, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Intelligent speed limiter, Premium leather multi-function steering wheel, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Terrain Response: 5-mode, Twin USB sockets: first row, Twin USB sockets: second row, Twin USB sockets: third row, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Natural Shadow Oak' veneer, Rollover deployment of restraints, Signature hi-line tail lights, Single 12V auxiliary charging point (third row), Twin-speed transfer box, Upper secondary glove box
Oct 31, 2017