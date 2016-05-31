Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:TD6 HSE ,Derivative:MK5 (L462) ,Variant: Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE
Advanced alarm system, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 'Nimbus' headlining, 10 inch Touchscreen, 16-way Electric Front Seats, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Ambient interior lighting, Audible seatbelt warning, Digital radio (DAB), Driver Condition Monitor, Electrically reclining rear seats, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated front and rear seats, Heated rear window/wash/wipe, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Intelligent speed limiter, Keyless entry, LED headlights with signature DRL, Meridian sound system: 380W, Power adjustable steering column, Powered gesture tailgate, Powered inner tailgate, Powered third row seats, Premium leather multi-function steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Terrain Response: 5-mode, Twin USB sockets: first row, Twin USB sockets: second row, Twin USB sockets: third row, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Atlas' fender vent ingots with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Natural Shadow Oak' veneer, Daytime running lights, Door puddle lights, Electronic centre differential, Gloss Black tailgate finisher, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rollover deployment of restraints, Signature hi-line tail lights, Single 12V auxiliary charging point (third row), Twin-speed transfer box, Upper secondary glove box
Oct 31, 2017