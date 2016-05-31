loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TD6 SE ,Derivative:MK5 (L462) ,Variant: 2017 67 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TDV6 SE Brand New Model

1 Owner, Full Charcoal Leather Upholstery, Side Steps, 19" Alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Front & Rear parking sensors, Remainder of manufacturers warranty, Electric power tailgate, Detachable tow bar, Multimedia display screen, CD Stereo System, Touch Screen media, Paddle shift, Driver / Passenger heated seats, Driver / Passenger Electric Seats, Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Aux IN, USB In, Bluetooth technology, Voice activation commands, Push Button Start / stop, Leather centre Armrest, Leather steering wheel, Leather Door Card Panels & Armrests, Piano black interior inlays, Silver interior handles, Automatic lights, Auto start / stop, Rear Centre Armrest, Isofix child seat preparation, Terrain response control, Air suspension control, Transfer gearbox selector, traction control, Electric parking brake, Dual drinks holders, Individual armrests, Dual zone heating system, Auto Climate Control, Air con, Full Electric windows, Electric folding mirrors, Dual glove boxes, Foldaway 3rd row seat, Rear Electric Access Height Selector, Speed limit display, Lane Departure Warning System, Onboard trip computer, 4 Spoke multifunctional Steering wheel, Central Locking, Cruise control, Driver / Passenger airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors & spoiler, Gloss Black roof fin, Integrated Indicators, High vis stop lamp, Rear Wiper, Black & Anthracite grille, Headlamp washers, Bi Xenon lights, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturers specification, 259 BHP, 4 Wheel Drive, Stunning Body Styling, Best value example on the market

  • Ad ID
    414389
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YX67XTT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3963 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£53,990

237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom

