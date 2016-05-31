Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE
Black Design Pack, Electric sunroof, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, 20'' 'Style 5011' 5 Split-spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Heated steering wheel, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rear view camera, Roof rails, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Black Pack, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Park heating, Terrain Response system, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Twin-speed low range transfer box
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017