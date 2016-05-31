Variant name:4 Diesel Sw XS ,Derivative:XS ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Push button starter, Rear park distance control, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Global' closing of front/rear windows, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour rear applique panel, Body coloured wheel arches, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Oberon finish door handles, Power foldback door mirrors, Roof rails, Tailgate wash/wipe, Titan finish two bar grille, 3rd cupholder in row 1, Accessory socket in rear, Auto climate control, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Cup holders, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix, Leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Loadspace cover, Luggage net, Split fold rear seat (65/35), Third row map lights, Bright pack - Discovery, Hi ICE pack - Discovery, ABS + EBD + EBA, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Front and rear head airbags, Hill descent control, Seatbelt warning, Electric steering column lock, Engine immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote locking, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Terrain Response
Land Rover House,Melton Mowbray,Leicester Road
LE13 0DA
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017