Variant name:Diesel Sw GS ,Derivative:GS ,Variant: 3.0SD V6 GS Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0SD V6 GS 5-Door Station Wagon finished in white with black leather interior Specification includes Alarm, 19In Alloy Wheels, Remote Central Door Locking, Climate Control, Rear Power Socket, On-Board Monitor, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Seats Split Rear, Immobiliser, Front Fog Lights, Heated Washer Jets, Heated Rear Screen, Electric/Heated Door Mirrors, Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting, Steering Wheel Leather, Rain Sensor, Hill Holder, Self-Levelling Suspension, Heated Front Screen, Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Body Coloured Bumpers, Cup Holder, Spare Wheel, Radio/CD/MP3, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Eight Speakers, Centre Console, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver And Passenger Air Bags, Electronic Stability Programme, Centre Rear Seat Belt, More Than Five Head Restraints, Rear Head Air Bags, Rear Parking Aid, Tyre Pressure Control and Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal.

  • Ad ID
    410553
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Registration no.
    EX14KXL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    46036 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
