Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:TD6 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK5 (L462) ,Variant: Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury
Privacy glass, Black Pack, Tow Pack, Advanced alarm system, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear Seat Entertainment, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 'Nimbus' headlining, 10 inch touchscreen, 16-way electric front seats, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Audible seatbelt warning, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Driver Condition Monitor, Electric sunroof with fixed rear glass pano, Electrically reclining rear seats, Four-zone climate control, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated rear window/wash/wipe, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Intelligent seat fold, Intelligent speed limiter, Keyless entry, LED headlights with signature DRL, Power adjustable steering column, Powered gesture tailgate, Powered inner tailgate, Powered third row seats, Premium leather multi-function steering wheel, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Terrain Response: 5-mode, Twin USB sockets: first row, Twin USB sockets: second row, Twin USB sockets: third row, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Winged headrests, 'Atlas' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Atlas' fender vent ingots with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, 'Natural Shadow Oak' veneer, Body-coloured door handles with 'Noble' surround, Daytime running lights, Door puddle lights, Electronic centre differential, Gloss Black tailgate finisher, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rollover deployment of restraints, Signature hi-line tail lights, Single 12V auxiliary charging point (third row), Twin-speed transfer box, Upper secondary glove box, Premium carpet mats
Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PQ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017