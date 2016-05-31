Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:TD6 FIRST EDITION ,Derivative:MK5 (L462) ,Variant: Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) First Edition
Activity Key, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Body-coloured door handles, Electronic air suspension, Exterior badging: 'First Edition', Front fog lamps, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, Traffic sign recognition, 'Narvik Black' front grille, 16-way electric front seats, 360-degree parking aid, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Driver Condition Monitor, Electric sunroof with fixed rear glass pano, Electrically reclining rear seats, Four-zone climate control, Heated and cooled front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Infrared reflective windscreen, Intelligent seat fold, Intelligent speed limiter, Keyless entry, Lane Keep Assist, LED headlights with signature DRL, Powered gesture tailgate, Powered inner tailgate, Powered third row seats, Third row seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Winged headrests, 'Narvik Black' fender vents, Extended Leather Pack, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Signature hi-line tail lights, Twin-speed transfer box, Premium carpet mats
