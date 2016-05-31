Variant name:Diesel Sw Landmark ,Derivative:Landmark ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, HDD Premium navigation + TMC, Land Rover InControl apps, PAS, Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, Meridian audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/825W amp + 17 speakers, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB/iPod connection, 'Global' closing of front/rear windows, Bi-xenon adaptive headlights, Black mirror caps, Body colour bumpers, Body colour rear applique panel, Body colour tailgate handle, Body coloured wheel arches, Daytime running lights, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass, Extended roof rails, Front and rear electric windows, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Narvik black mirror caps, Power foldback door mirrors, Tailgate wash/wipe, Auto climate control, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Cup holders, Driver and front passenger leather armrests, Electric height/reach adjustable steering column, Front and rear premium carpet mats, Front and rear premium carpet mats with contrast edging, Front headrests, Heated leather steering wheel, Heated seats front and rear, Heated steering wheel, Height adjustable front headrests, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Interior mood lighting, Isofix, Leather instrument panel and door tops, Loadspace cover, Luggage net, Parking heater, Rear headrests, Third row map lights, Bright pack - Discovery, Extended leather pack - Discovery, Exterior upgrade pack - Discovery Landmark, Windsor leather pack - Discovery, 3rd row curtain airbags, ABS + EBD + EBA, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Electronic tyre pressure monitoring, Front and rear head airbags, Gradient acceleration control, Hill descent control, Hill start assist, Roll stability control, Seatbelt warning, Engine immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Remote locking, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Active roll mitigation, Diesel particulate filter, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Terrain Response, Full size alloy spare wheel, Pirelli scorpion zero tyre
