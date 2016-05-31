loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:4 SDV6 XS ,Derivative:4 SDV6 XS ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,Power assisted steering,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Trip computer,CD autochanger,DAB Digital radio,iPod connection,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Global' closing of front/rear windows,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door mirrors,Body colour rear applique panel,Body coloured wheel arches,Electric heated + adjustable door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heated windscreen + washer jets,Oberon finish door handles,Power foldback door mirrors,Tailgate wash/wipe,Titan finish two bar grille,3rd cupholder in row 1,Accessory socket in rear,Automatic climate control,Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Split fold rear seat (65/35),Third row map lights,Bright pack - Discovery,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Brake Assit,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Electric steering column lock,Engine immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote locking,Volumetric anti theft alarm,Active roll mitigation,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension/variable ride height,Terrain Response,Noble plate finish

  • Ad ID
    408771
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    MHZ4089
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    53911 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2011
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£25,495

62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR
United Kingdom

