Land Rover > Discovery

Variant name:4 SDV6 XS ,Derivative:MK4 (LA) ,Variant: 4 - 3.0 SDV6 Turbo Diesel XS 6 Speed Auto 7-Seater Sat Nav Bluetooth DAB Full Leather Heated Seats Just 2 Owners Only 81,000 Miles Full Service History Vehicle Previously Supplied By Us 11-Reg Metallic Siberian Silver, Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System and AUX/USB/iPod Connection, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Traction Control, Adjustable Terrain and Ride Height, Front and Side Airbags, Switchable Passenger Airbag, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 7x Three Point Seat Belts, 7x Headrests, Armrests, Split Folding Rear Seats, Luggage Cover, Auto Headlights with High Beam Assist, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 19in Land Rover Alloys, Remote Land Rover Alarm, Just 2 Owners, Only 81,000 Miles, Full Service History, Vehicle Previously Supplied By Us, Costs Over £45,000 New, Can Achieve Over 34 MPG. Not Subject to T Charge. Better value than GS, SE or HSE. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk