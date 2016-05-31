loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:4 Diesel Sw HSE ,Derivative:HSE ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, PAS, Push button starter, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Global' closing of front/rear windows, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour rear applique panel, Body coloured wheel arches, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass, Front and rear electric windows, Heated windscreen + washer jets, High beam assistant, Oberon finish door handles, Power foldback door mirrors, Roof rails, Tailgate wash/wipe, Titan finish two bar grille, 3rd cupholder in row 1, Accessory socket in rear, Auto climate control, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Cup holders, Electric height/reach adjustable steering column, Heated seats front and rear, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Interior mood lighting, Isofix, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Luggage net, Split fold rear seat (65/35), Third row map lights, Bright pack - Discovery, Premium ICE pack - Discovery, Premium leather pack - Discovery, ABS + EBD + EBA, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Front and rear head airbags, Gradient acceleration control, Hill descent control, Hill start assist, Roll stability control, Seatbelt warning, Electric steering column lock, Engine immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Remote locking, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Diesel particulate filter, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Terrain Response, Noble plate finish

  • Ad ID
    405641
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    OV11PYL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    99463 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2011
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Honda House,Hull,Livingstone Road
HU13 0EG
United Kingdom

