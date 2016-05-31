Land Rover > Discovery

Variant: XE TDV6 (COMMERCIAL) Please Call a Member of our sales team to arrange a test drive from our brand new showroom in Airside Swords - Joe Duffy Land Rover & Jaguar.: Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8.00am to 6.00pm: Saturday 9.00am to 5.00pm. Phone: 01 870 1440.
4 Wheel Drive, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, 19' Alloys, Auto Handbrake, Auto Lights and Wipers, Bluetooth Phone, Centralised locking, Child Locks, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Seats, Full Service History, ISO Fix, Leather Interior, Metallic Paint, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Onboard Computer, Power Steering, Stop and Start System, Xenon Headlights, Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Leather Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Jack Input, Side Steps, 3x3point rear seat belts, Adjustable seats, Remote controlled alarm, Adjustable steering column/wheel, Windows front + rear electric, Height adjustable drivers seat, Outside temperature meter, Traction control, Media Connection, Car History Checked, Finance Available
Airside Retail Park,Swords,
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017