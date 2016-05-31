loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery

Photos Map

car description

Variant: XE TDV6 (COMMERCIAL) Please Call a Member of our sales team to arrange a test drive from our brand new showroom in Airside Swords - Joe Duffy Land Rover & Jaguar.: Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8.00am to 6.00pm: Saturday 9.00am to 5.00pm. Phone: 01 870 1440.

Accessories

4 Wheel Drive, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, 19' Alloys, Auto Handbrake, Auto Lights and Wipers, Bluetooth Phone, Centralised locking, Child Locks, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Seats, Full Service History, ISO Fix, Leather Interior, Metallic Paint, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Onboard Computer, Power Steering, Stop and Start System, Xenon Headlights, Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Leather Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Jack Input, Side Steps, 3x3point rear seat belts, Adjustable seats, Remote controlled alarm, Adjustable steering column/wheel, Windows front + rear electric, Height adjustable drivers seat, Outside temperature meter, Traction control, Media Connection, Car History Checked, Finance Available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405636
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Registration no.
    161D2656
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    80492 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

€58,995 (£0)

Airside Retail Park,Swords,
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!