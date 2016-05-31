loading Loading please wait....
Full service, Excellent bodywork, Excellent Condition interior, 1 owner, Warranted mileage, Service history, RED, SEMI AUTOMATIC, CRUISE CONTROL, PADDLE SHIFT, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, MULTI FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL, TOUCH SCREEM, SAT NAV, AUDIO, VIDEO, DAB, ALLOY WHEELS, REAR WIPER, SPARE + TOOLS, Twin side loading door, Factory bulk head, Remote central locking, Power assisted steering, Immobiliser, Radio/CD, Drivers airbag, Dual airbags, Electric windows, Electric mirrors, Arm restraint, Head restraints, Height adjustable driver seat, Cloth seat trim, ABS, 3 seater cab, Adjustable steering wheel, Part Exchange Welcome, HP and leasing, Finance available, Hundreds of vans at trade prices, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403807
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    FY15GKA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    89590 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3
£27,000

