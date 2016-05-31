loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Diesel Sw SE Tech ,Derivative:SE Tech ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 SE Tech 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen, Rear park distance control, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB/iPod connection, 'Global' closing of front/rear windows, Body colour bumpers, Body colour rear applique panel, Body colour tailgate handle, Body coloured wheel arches, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Power foldback door mirrors, Tailgate wash/wipe, Accessory socket in rear, Auto climate control, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Cup holders, Front headrests, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix, Leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Loadspace cover, Luggage net, Rear headrests, Split fold rear seat (65/35), Third row map lights, Bright pack - Discovery, ABS + EBD + EBA, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Electronic tyre pressure monitoring, Front and rear head airbags, Gradient acceleration control, Hill descent control, Hill start assist, Roll stability control, Seatbelt warning, Electric steering column lock, Engine immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote locking, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Active roll mitigation, Diesel particulate filter, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Terrain Response

  • Ad ID
    403390
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Registration no.
    OU15UFB
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    19288 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£33,880

5 Milton Gate,Oxford,Milton Park
OX14 4TX
United Kingdom

